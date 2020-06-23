All apartments in Pasadena
239 S Marengo Avenue

239 S Marengo Ave · No Longer Available
Location

239 S Marengo Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Stylish Luxury condo in midtown Pasadena. Your contemporary, spacious and serene home base near the heart of Pasadena. Set in the sleek three-year-old Monaco Terrace, walking distance from the Del Mar Gold Line station and Old Pasadena shopping and dining, this three-level condominium is open, modern and enhanced by the latest amenities. On the first level, the gourmet island kitchen gleams with quartz counters, tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including a built-in microwave. A spacious living room opens to the kitchen and dining area, while a private front patio adds relaxing space. A half bath completes this floor. The second level is home to two bedrooms, one full bath, balcony and a laundry room. The third floor is reserved for the master suite, with a generous his/hers walk-in closet and large full bath with direct access to a private wraparound balcony with street view. Glass exterior doors, Berber carpet, stylish light fixtures and clean-lined blinds add to the polished tone. Behind-the-scenes amenities include security system, central HVAC, tank-less water heater and two-car detached garage. Outdoors, an inviting landscaped courtyard with water feature includes a BBQ and grassy area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
239 S Marengo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 239 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
239 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 239 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 239 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 S Marengo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
No, 239 S Marengo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 239 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 239 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 S Marengo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
