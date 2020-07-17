All apartments in Pasadena
232 S Marengo Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:06 AM

232 S Marengo Avenue

232 Marengo Avenue · (626) 437-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Marengo Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101
Downtown Pasadena

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 46 · Avail. now

$3,625

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1439 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous townhome has been remodeled throughout and is in one of Pasadena's best locations by Old Town & S. Lake. The tranquil grounds, w/ pool and lush lawns, house this quiet, interior unit w/ luxurious amenities. The downstairs welcomes you w/ tall ceilings, rich wood bookcases & French doors opening to a lovely patio. There is a gourmet kitchen w/ terrazzo floors w/ mosaic border, cherry cabinets, granite counters & built-in, stainless appliances incl. There is also a gracious half bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms incl. a lrg master suite w/ office & walk-in closet The suite has a sumptuous bath w/ granite counters, double vanity, travertine floors,cherry cabinets, a spa-like tub & a tall. There is also a second bed & bath w/ granite counters. There is an attached 2 car garage, recessed lighting & elegant fixtures and MUCH more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 S Marengo Avenue have any available units?
232 S Marengo Avenue has a unit available for $3,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 S Marengo Avenue have?
Some of 232 S Marengo Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 S Marengo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
232 S Marengo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 S Marengo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 232 S Marengo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 232 S Marengo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 232 S Marengo Avenue offers parking.
Does 232 S Marengo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 S Marengo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 S Marengo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 232 S Marengo Avenue has a pool.
Does 232 S Marengo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 232 S Marengo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 232 S Marengo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 S Marengo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
