232 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities
This gorgeous townhome has been remodeled throughout and is in one of Pasadena's best locations by Old Town & S. Lake. The tranquil grounds, w/ pool and lush lawns, house this quiet, interior unit w/ luxurious amenities. The downstairs welcomes you w/ tall ceilings, rich wood bookcases & French doors opening to a lovely patio. There is a gourmet kitchen w/ terrazzo floors w/ mosaic border, cherry cabinets, granite counters & built-in, stainless appliances incl. There is also a gracious half bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms incl. a lrg master suite w/ office & walk-in closet The suite has a sumptuous bath w/ granite counters, double vanity, travertine floors,cherry cabinets, a spa-like tub & a tall. There is also a second bed & bath w/ granite counters. There is an attached 2 car garage, recessed lighting & elegant fixtures and MUCH more.