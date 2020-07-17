232 S Marengo Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This gorgeous townhome has been remodeled throughout and is in one of Pasadena's best locations by Old Town & S. Lake. The tranquil grounds, w/ pool and lush lawns, house this quiet, interior unit w/ luxurious amenities. The downstairs welcomes you w/ tall ceilings, rich wood bookcases & French doors opening to a lovely patio. There is a gourmet kitchen w/ terrazzo floors w/ mosaic border, cherry cabinets, granite counters & built-in, stainless appliances incl. There is also a gracious half bath. Upstairs has two bedrooms incl. a lrg master suite w/ office & walk-in closet The suite has a sumptuous bath w/ granite counters, double vanity, travertine floors,cherry cabinets, a spa-like tub & a tall. There is also a second bed & bath w/ granite counters. There is an attached 2 car garage, recessed lighting & elegant fixtures and MUCH more.