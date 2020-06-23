215 W Montana Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pasadena home for lease. Beautifully updated Craftsman-Style home situated on a wonderful tree-lined street w/ majestic mountain views. Spacious 1882sf of living space offering loads of natural light and original character throughout. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace adjacent to the dining area. Two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs, master bedroom w/ sitting area upstairs. Additional features include an office/ den off the dining room, laundry room, and a large serene backyard retreat. Bright and airy rooms w/ beautiful hardwood floors, new A/C, new copper plumbing, and updated electrical. Conveniently located near restaurants, parks, shopping and just minutes away from the Rose Bowl, Old Town Pasadena, and transportation. Grassy yard plus a serene patio retreat. Utilities will be a flat fee. Photos from previous listing. House is no longer staged and a beautiful new privacy fence separates the homes. Front house still have lovely large patio and yard. Submit on pets.