Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
215 W Montana Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

215 W Montana Street

215 West Montana Street · No Longer Available
Pasadena
Location

215 West Montana Street, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pasadena home for lease. Beautifully updated Craftsman-Style home situated on a wonderful tree-lined street w/ majestic mountain views. Spacious 1882sf of living space offering loads of natural light and original character throughout. The inviting living room has a cozy fireplace adjacent to the dining area. Two bedrooms and a bathroom downstairs, master bedroom w/ sitting area upstairs. Additional features include an office/ den off the dining room, laundry room, and a large serene backyard retreat. Bright and airy rooms w/ beautiful hardwood floors, new A/C, new copper plumbing, and updated electrical. Conveniently located near restaurants, parks, shopping and just minutes away from the Rose Bowl, Old Town Pasadena, and transportation. Grassy yard plus a serene patio retreat. Utilities will be a flat fee. Photos from previous listing. House is no longer staged and a beautiful new privacy fence separates the homes. Front house still have lovely large patio and yard. Submit on pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 W Montana Street have any available units?
215 W Montana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 W Montana Street have?
Some of 215 W Montana Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 W Montana Street currently offering any rent specials?
215 W Montana Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 W Montana Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 W Montana Street is pet friendly.
Does 215 W Montana Street offer parking?
No, 215 W Montana Street does not offer parking.
Does 215 W Montana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 215 W Montana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 W Montana Street have a pool?
No, 215 W Montana Street does not have a pool.
Does 215 W Montana Street have accessible units?
No, 215 W Montana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 215 W Montana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 W Montana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
