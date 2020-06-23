All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

158 East Hammond Street

158 East Hammond Street · No Longer Available
Location

158 East Hammond Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2 BDRM 1 BA townhouse has been recently renovated and is available now for immediate occupancy, just in time for the Holidays. Recently remodeled from top to bottom, this unit consist of a contemporary 2 bed 1 bath with all the amenities for modern day living. With lots of green grass and ample parking this corner building boast a lot size of 5,772 sf. Features include; remodeled kitchen with a newer refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, and garbage disposal, laundry area in the kitchen with stackable washer/dryer, living room with lots of windows, and a dinning area just off the kitchen. Upstairs there are two great bedrooms with tons of closet space and a full bath. Located in Pasadena, close to old town and the 210 freeway. Rent includes gardener, water & sewer. Electric, gas & trash are shared with tenant in adjoining unit. Ceiling fans, no A/C. Only $2,000.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 1/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 East Hammond Street have any available units?
158 East Hammond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 East Hammond Street have?
Some of 158 East Hammond Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 East Hammond Street currently offering any rent specials?
158 East Hammond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 East Hammond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 East Hammond Street is pet friendly.
Does 158 East Hammond Street offer parking?
Yes, 158 East Hammond Street offers parking.
Does 158 East Hammond Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 East Hammond Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 East Hammond Street have a pool?
No, 158 East Hammond Street does not have a pool.
Does 158 East Hammond Street have accessible units?
No, 158 East Hammond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 158 East Hammond Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 East Hammond Street has units with dishwashers.
