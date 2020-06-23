158 East Hammond Street

Amenities
This beautiful 2 BDRM 1 BA townhouse has been recently renovated and is available now for immediate occupancy, just in time for the Holidays. Recently remodeled from top to bottom, this unit consist of a contemporary 2 bed 1 bath with all the amenities for modern day living. With lots of green grass and ample parking this corner building boast a lot size of 5,772 sf. Features include; remodeled kitchen with a newer refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, and garbage disposal, laundry area in the kitchen with stackable washer/dryer, living room with lots of windows, and a dinning area just off the kitchen. Upstairs there are two great bedrooms with tons of closet space and a full bath. Located in Pasadena, close to old town and the 210 freeway. Rent includes gardener, water & sewer. Electric, gas & trash are shared with tenant in adjoining unit. Ceiling fans, no A/C. Only $2,000.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 1/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.