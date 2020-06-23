158 East Hammond Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2 BDRM 1 BA townhouse has been recently renovated and is available now for immediate occupancy, just in time for the Holidays. Recently remodeled from top to bottom, this unit consist of a contemporary 2 bed 1 bath with all the amenities for modern day living. With lots of green grass and ample parking this corner building boast a lot size of 5,772 sf. Features include; remodeled kitchen with a newer refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, and garbage disposal, laundry area in the kitchen with stackable washer/dryer, living room with lots of windows, and a dinning area just off the kitchen. Upstairs there are two great bedrooms with tons of closet space and a full bath. Located in Pasadena, close to old town and the 210 freeway. Rent includes gardener, water & sewer. Electric, gas & trash are shared with tenant in adjoining unit. Ceiling fans, no A/C. Only $2,000.00 deposit OAC. Landlord Required Residential Liability (LRRL) at a monthly rate of $12.50 is required to be paid with monthly rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 1/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.