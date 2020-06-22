All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1388 Glen Avenue

1388 Glen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Glen Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103
NATHA

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 430 sqft apartment in a quiet NW Pasadena neighborhood. No expense spared in recent renovation including Soundtec laminate flooring, all new modern kitchen cabinets, granite counters, new stove, and a completely remodeled bathroom. Stay cool with air conditioning and ceiling fans. This desirable location is the rear unit with a private entry and close to Old Town Pasadena. Water, trash, and gardener paid. This is the one you've been waitingfor! Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 Glen Avenue have any available units?
1388 Glen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1388 Glen Avenue have?
Some of 1388 Glen Avenue's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 Glen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1388 Glen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 Glen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1388 Glen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1388 Glen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1388 Glen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1388 Glen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1388 Glen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 Glen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1388 Glen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1388 Glen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1388 Glen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 Glen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1388 Glen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
