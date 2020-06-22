1388 Glen Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 430 sqft apartment in a quiet NW Pasadena neighborhood. No expense spared in recent renovation including Soundtec laminate flooring, all new modern kitchen cabinets, granite counters, new stove, and a completely remodeled bathroom. Stay cool with air conditioning and ceiling fans. This desirable location is the rear unit with a private entry and close to Old Town Pasadena. Water, trash, and gardener paid. This is the one you've been waitingfor! Welcome home!