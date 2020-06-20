Rent Calculator
1290 Clubhouse Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
1290 Clubhouse Dr.
1290 Clubhouse Drive
No Longer Available
1290 Clubhouse Drive, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale
Amenities
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1290 Clubhouse Dr. have any available units?
1290 Clubhouse Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pasadena, CA
.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pasadena Rent Report
.
Is 1290 Clubhouse Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Clubhouse Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Clubhouse Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1290 Clubhouse Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pasadena
.
Does 1290 Clubhouse Dr. offer parking?
No, 1290 Clubhouse Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1290 Clubhouse Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 Clubhouse Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Clubhouse Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1290 Clubhouse Dr. has a pool.
Does 1290 Clubhouse Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1290 Clubhouse Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Clubhouse Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1290 Clubhouse Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1290 Clubhouse Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1290 Clubhouse Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
