Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:46 AM

126 S CATALINA AVE #102

126 South Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

126 South Catalina Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91106
South Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
3-bed / 2.5-bath, 1449 sq ft - Just Steps Away From Colorado Blvd/Historic Rte 66 and Lake Ave - OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 31st, 9:00AM-12:30PM.

Call or text to confirm your showing time.
- Patrick (626)634-9399

MODERN TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1449 sq ft of ample living space.

INTERIOR FEATURES
*Wooden plantation shutters,
*Laminated wood flooring,
*Kitchen island,
*In-unit laundry.
*Indoor balcony
*Vaulted, high ceiling throughout the house accentuates the sizable living areas (master bedroom, living room, etc.)
*Central A/C system.

+ Secure gated complex with beautifully landscaped common area and private patio.
+ Subterranean garage with elevator access for convenience and two reserved side-by-side parking.
+ Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Lake Ave. Minutes away from Pasadenas old town district, Paseo Colorado, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Target, Cal Tech, PCC, Rose Bowl, just to name a few!
+ Conveniently near Metro Gold Line, 210 and 110 freeways.
+ Centralized around everything makes this an absolute gem of a location in Pasadena.

Please call or text property supervisor, Patrick Chang at 626 634 9499 for appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3700442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

