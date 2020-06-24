126 S CATALINA AVE #102

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage air conditioning elevator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage

3-bed / 2.5-bath, 1449 sq ft - Just Steps Away From Colorado Blvd/Historic Rte 66 and Lake Ave - OPEN HOUSE THIS SUNDAY, MARCH 31st, 9:00AM-12:30PM.



Call or text to confirm your showing time.

- Patrick (626)634-9399



MODERN TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1449 sq ft of ample living space.



INTERIOR FEATURES

*Wooden plantation shutters,

*Laminated wood flooring,

*Kitchen island,

*In-unit laundry.

*Indoor balcony

*Vaulted, high ceiling throughout the house accentuates the sizable living areas (master bedroom, living room, etc.)

*Central A/C system.



+ Secure gated complex with beautifully landscaped common area and private patio.

+ Subterranean garage with elevator access for convenience and two reserved side-by-side parking.

+ Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Lake Ave. Minutes away from Pasadenas old town district, Paseo Colorado, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Target, Cal Tech, PCC, Rose Bowl, just to name a few!

+ Conveniently near Metro Gold Line, 210 and 110 freeways.

+ Centralized around everything makes this an absolute gem of a location in Pasadena.



Please call or text property supervisor, Patrick Chang at 626 634 9499 for appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3700442)