Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

1257 La Loma Road

1257 La Loma Road · No Longer Available
Location

1257 La Loma Road, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Super Spacious 4-Bedroom Home - *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AUGUST 3, 2019 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Shown by appointment only.

Nice 2-story home in a beautiful residential area, 4-bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, Kitchen has new stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, granite countertops and stove top oven, large living room and formal dining room with french doors leading to patio, custom bookcases in den, large bedrooms, master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and fireplace, ceiling fans in most rooms, fireplace in the family room with a wet bar, backyard has a gazebo and several fruit trees, central heating and air conditioning, alarm system that can be activated, hardwood floors, custom designed stairs leading upstairs, lots of closet space, 3-car garage with washer/dryer, plantation shutters throughout, corner lot with a custom brick walkway. Residents pay all utilities.
Rent: $4,700.00 Deposit: $5,000.00

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.

(RLNE2630014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1257 La Loma Road have any available units?
1257 La Loma Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1257 La Loma Road have?
Some of 1257 La Loma Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1257 La Loma Road currently offering any rent specials?
1257 La Loma Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1257 La Loma Road pet-friendly?
No, 1257 La Loma Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1257 La Loma Road offer parking?
Yes, 1257 La Loma Road offers parking.
Does 1257 La Loma Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1257 La Loma Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1257 La Loma Road have a pool?
No, 1257 La Loma Road does not have a pool.
Does 1257 La Loma Road have accessible units?
No, 1257 La Loma Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1257 La Loma Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1257 La Loma Road has units with dishwashers.

