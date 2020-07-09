1257 La Loma Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Super Spacious 4-Bedroom Home - *** OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY AUGUST 3, 2019 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM



Shown by appointment only.



Nice 2-story home in a beautiful residential area, 4-bedrooms, 2-1/2 bathrooms, Kitchen has new stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, granite countertops and stove top oven, large living room and formal dining room with french doors leading to patio, custom bookcases in den, large bedrooms, master bedroom with a large walk-in closet and fireplace, ceiling fans in most rooms, fireplace in the family room with a wet bar, backyard has a gazebo and several fruit trees, central heating and air conditioning, alarm system that can be activated, hardwood floors, custom designed stairs leading upstairs, lots of closet space, 3-car garage with washer/dryer, plantation shutters throughout, corner lot with a custom brick walkway. Residents pay all utilities.

Rent: $4,700.00 Deposit: $5,000.00



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent in order to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.



