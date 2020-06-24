1240 Club House Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse

Stunning mid-century modern, built in 19564 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms3617 sf 25,719 sf lot. Situated in the prestigious south San Rafael area of Pasadena, this mid-century modern offers stunning views of Johnston Lake. Truly an idyllic setting. The home features a great room boasting beamed vaulted ceilings, two stone fireplaces with expanses of glass that open to the view beyond. Separated on the 2nd level for ultimate privacy, the master suite features an elegant bath and private balcony. There are 3 additional bedrooms plus a den/playroom with access to a balcony. The home includes lake access. This dramatic home has a lovely setting, perfect for hosting parties for family and friends. Vaulted wood beamed ceilings and skylights accentuate the California lifestyle. Offered fully furnished. $ 8500 for rentals of 12 months or moreAvailable for shorter rental terms at higher monthly rate.