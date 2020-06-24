All apartments in Pasadena
Find more places like 1240 Club House Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasadena, CA
/
1240 Club House Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

1240 Club House Drive

1240 Club House Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pasadena
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1240 Club House Dr, Pasadena, CA 91105
Annandale

Amenities

patio / balcony
clubhouse
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Stunning mid-century modern, built in 19564 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms3617 sf 25,719 sf lot. Situated in the prestigious south San Rafael area of Pasadena, this mid-century modern offers stunning views of Johnston Lake. Truly an idyllic setting. The home features a great room boasting beamed vaulted ceilings, two stone fireplaces with expanses of glass that open to the view beyond. Separated on the 2nd level for ultimate privacy, the master suite features an elegant bath and private balcony. There are 3 additional bedrooms plus a den/playroom with access to a balcony. The home includes lake access. This dramatic home has a lovely setting, perfect for hosting parties for family and friends. Vaulted wood beamed ceilings and skylights accentuate the California lifestyle. Offered fully furnished. $ 8500 for rentals of 12 months or moreAvailable for shorter rental terms at higher monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Club House Drive have any available units?
1240 Club House Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Club House Drive have?
Some of 1240 Club House Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, clubhouse, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Club House Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Club House Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Club House Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Club House Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 1240 Club House Drive offer parking?
No, 1240 Club House Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1240 Club House Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Club House Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Club House Drive have a pool?
No, 1240 Club House Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Club House Drive have accessible units?
No, 1240 Club House Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Club House Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Club House Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street
Pasadena, CA 91105
Madison Court
530 South Madison Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Oak Knoll
267 South Oak Knoll Avenue
Pasadena, CA 91101
Brookmore Apartments
189 N Marengo Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave
Pasadena, CA 91101
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir
Pasadena, CA 91105
City Place
801 E Walnut St
Pasadena, CA 91101
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106

Similar Pages

Pasadena 1 BedroomsPasadena 2 Bedrooms
Pasadena Apartments with ParkingPasadena Pet Friendly Places
Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CA
West Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown PasadenaSouth Lake
The Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
Pasadena City CollegeFuller Theological Seminary
California State University-Fullerton