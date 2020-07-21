All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:45 PM

124 N Oak Ave.

124 North Oak Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 North Oak Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91107
Lamanda Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This single one story house has 3 bedrooms 1.75 baths, living room,formal dinning room. New interior paint and new wood floor, new kitchen cabinets, new dishwasher, new exhaust fan in kitchen, central air conditioner, individual laundry room, patio, storage and 2 parking spaces, automatic security gate at driveway It is located on a very quiet street and convenient location. North of Colorado, near Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, public transportation, restaurants, and shops, easy access to 210 FWY. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 N Oak Ave. have any available units?
124 N Oak Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasadena, CA.
How much is rent in Pasadena, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 N Oak Ave. have?
Some of 124 N Oak Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 N Oak Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
124 N Oak Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 N Oak Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 124 N Oak Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 124 N Oak Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 124 N Oak Ave. offers parking.
Does 124 N Oak Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 N Oak Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 N Oak Ave. have a pool?
No, 124 N Oak Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 124 N Oak Ave. have accessible units?
No, 124 N Oak Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 124 N Oak Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 N Oak Ave. has units with dishwashers.
