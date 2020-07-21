124 N Oak Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This single one story house has 3 bedrooms 1.75 baths, living room,formal dinning room. New interior paint and new wood floor, new kitchen cabinets, new dishwasher, new exhaust fan in kitchen, central air conditioner, individual laundry room, patio, storage and 2 parking spaces, automatic security gate at driveway It is located on a very quiet street and convenient location. North of Colorado, near Pasadena City College, Cal Tech, public transportation, restaurants, and shops, easy access to 210 FWY. Ready to move in.