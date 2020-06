Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Well-Maintained 2bedrooms, 1.5 bath condo for Lease! Located at South East Pasadena! Very Nice open floor plan features wood style flooring throughout living room and Dining area. An ample sized balcony next to the Dining room. Bright kitchen, A large master suite with dual closets, Good size for second bedroom.Plenty of storage is found throughout the home. Convenient location near supermarkets, restaurants,and a fitness center!