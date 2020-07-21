Amenities

1174 Bella Vista Avenue Available 09/01/19 Charming Home in Pasadena with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Spacious Lot & More! - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom traditional home in Pasadena with beautiful hardwood floors and spacious lot and yard. When you enter the home you are greeted by a lovely living room with fireplace that opens to the dining room. The sunroom can be found through the french doors from dining room. The wonderful kitchen is fit with a fridge, stove/range and a laundry room adjacent to with washer and dryer. The master suite accessible through the hallway has a large bathroom ensuite and doors to the large backyard. There are two additional ample bedrooms and another bathroom, and yard space to relax in and enjoy the grassy area. The home includes a two-car garage is newly painted on the interior of the home, has central heating and ac, and is close to Victory Park, the 210 Freeway, Eaton Canyon, and the restaurants and shops at Hastings Ranch. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE RESIDENTS! Available for Move In the end of August or September 1st.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE1884525)