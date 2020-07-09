1101 N Summit Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a726d1508b ---- This is a perfect 3 bedroom condo in a perfect Pasadena location.The condo is located just minutes from Old Town Pasadena and the Rose Bowl. The home has many great amenities and has had many recent upgrades! The kitchen has been updated with new counter-tops and appliances and has ample amounts of cabinet and cupboard space. The home has sleek laminate hardwood flooring throughout. The master bedroom is a good size and has a large walk in closet. The home has a lot of other great features which include plantation shutters, updated bathroom, attached two car garage and much much more. This is a all around great home at a very affordable price! Schedule an appointment with Real Property Management to view the home. Move in costs: $2275 - Rent $2275 - Deposit $175 - Resident Service Fee $40 - Inspection Fee Central A/C & Heating Washer/Dryer Hookups