Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Palm Springs, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Araby Commons
9 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
939 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251
400 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
1542 E Baristo Rd
1542 East Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1475 sqft
Mountain views from the pool. This beautiful, large two bedroom, 2.5 bath (F, F, 1/2) condo located in the heart of Palm Springs on Baristo Rd.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Four Seasons
1 Unit Available
2571 Savanna Way
2571 Savanna Way, Palm Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2023 sqft
The Gated Community Property has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! This bright & open floor plan allows for ease of use and will provide a great stay or respite while you visit all of the features of Coachella Valley.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Baristo
1 Unit Available
280 S Avenida Caballeros
280 South Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1082 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Racquet Club West
1 Unit Available
470 N Villa Court
470 North Villa Court, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
589 sqft
Upgraded unfurnished 1 bedroom 1 bathroom top floor corner unit condo. Best location in the building with an extra dining room window providing extra light within and spectacular mountain views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palm Springs Villas
1 Unit Available
701 N Los Felices Circle West L116
701 Los Felices Circle West, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
589 sqft
Palm Springs Villas II L116 - Palm Springs Villas Unfurnished Frequently Asked Questions: STATUS: Occupied AVAILABILITY DATE: 6/1/2020 PET RESTRICTIONS: ****Cats and small dogs**** SMOKING: Non-Smoking MOVE-IN FEE: 1st Months Rent & Security
Results within 5 miles of Palm Springs

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Mira Vista
1 Unit Available
54 Via Bella
54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,250
2724 sqft
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
29 Juan Carlos Drive
29 Juan Carlos Street, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1270 sqft
Available for the 2021 season. Recently remodeled including all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new carpeting in both bedrooms, and new laminate wood flooring in living areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Mission Hills Country Club
1 Unit Available
34795 Mission Hills Drive
34795 Mission Hills Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2666 sqft
GOLF-COURSE VIEW at centrally-located, well-known Mission Hills Country Club. Fabulous Outdoor Living under a Covered Patio overlooking the Fairway of Hole Number One on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Los Cocos
1 Unit Available
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Springs

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
12738 Calle Amapola
12738 Calle Amapola, Desert Hot Springs, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1766 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Nice open floor plan (1776 sq ft) featuring tile floors in the living room and kitchen. Bedrooms have wood flooring. Master bedroom suite has separate shower and bath tub. Two large walk-in closets.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive
73474 Shadow Mountain Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1392 sqft
Live off of 'The Rodeo Dr.' of Palm Desert!! Rare opportunity to lease a totally re-designed home in the exclusive El Paseo Village Condo community.

1 of 11

Last updated April 7 at 10:59am
1 Unit Available
14615 Cabazon St.
14615 Cabazon Street, Cabazon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
848 sqft
14615 Cabazon St - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qfSpvcAoTLm&ts=.5 848 sq ft 2 bed 1 bath house. Single car attached garage with opener. Fenced front and back yards.
City Guide for Palm Springs, CA

"Palm Springs - I Love You, you mean so much to me, that warm sunshine above you, just sets my spirit free" -- Danney Ball, Palm Springs I Love You

Palm Springs is a reference to both the native California fan palm and an older Spanish name for the region ("The Palm of Gods Hand") is the kind of city that can exist only in California: a mess of neon lights and kitschy hotels sitting next to stunning modernist architecture and gorgeous desert landscapes. Originally a Native American settlement a gazillion years ago, the growth of Palm Springs coincided with the growth of Hollywood in the 1900s, when movie stars sought to escape L.A.'s noise for this idyllic desert location. As a city, Palm Springs was imagined in the afterglow of The Big Orange to the west, which is why the area is unapologetically kitschy and unashamedly extravagant. Where else in the world are you going to find a 20-foot statue of Marilyn Monroe in her famous white dress? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Palm Springs, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Palm Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

