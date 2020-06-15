871 E. Arenas Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room

Casita Arenas Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units. Just two blocks from downtown Palm Springs and movie theater,restaurants,casino and coffee houses. Comfortably furnished with open kitchen to dining with granite counter tops. Remodeled baths. Updated throughout.Wet bar.TV/cable. Master bedroom with king bed opens to patio and sunny second bedroom with queen bed. In unit, side by side w/d laundry room with counter and storage.Private enclosed patio off living and master bedroom;comfortably furnished w/BBQ and mountain views. Single story and level throughout. A few steps to the spacious pool and spa. Assigned covered parking. May through December @$1895/month.Jan/Feb/Mar,2021 now booked in advance.



No Pets Allowed



