Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:47 PM

871 E. Arenas Road

871 East Arenas Road · (760) 230-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

871 East Arenas Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Baristo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 871 E. Arenas Road · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Casita Arenas Condominium - May to Dec open at $1895/month. Tenant pays gas,electric,WIFI,cable,from May-Dec. Baristo neighborhood. Quiet complex of only 40 units. Just two blocks from downtown Palm Springs and movie theater,restaurants,casino and coffee houses. Comfortably furnished with open kitchen to dining with granite counter tops. Remodeled baths. Updated throughout.Wet bar.TV/cable. Master bedroom with king bed opens to patio and sunny second bedroom with queen bed. In unit, side by side w/d laundry room with counter and storage.Private enclosed patio off living and master bedroom;comfortably furnished w/BBQ and mountain views. Single story and level throughout. A few steps to the spacious pool and spa. Assigned covered parking. May through December @$1895/month.Jan/Feb/Mar,2021 now booked in advance.

,call for rates,book now!.www.palmsprings-property-management.com.
Hal Castle#00447745; 760-230-5997.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4749930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 E. Arenas Road have any available units?
871 E. Arenas Road has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 E. Arenas Road have?
Some of 871 E. Arenas Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 E. Arenas Road currently offering any rent specials?
871 E. Arenas Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 E. Arenas Road pet-friendly?
No, 871 E. Arenas Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 871 E. Arenas Road offer parking?
Yes, 871 E. Arenas Road does offer parking.
Does 871 E. Arenas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 E. Arenas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 E. Arenas Road have a pool?
Yes, 871 E. Arenas Road has a pool.
Does 871 E. Arenas Road have accessible units?
No, 871 E. Arenas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 871 E. Arenas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 871 E. Arenas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
