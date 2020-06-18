870 E San Lorenzo Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

New 3 BR Furnished Private Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 265107



2300 sq ft home on 11,000 sq ft lot.

Pool and Spa, with cascading water fountain feature

Lagoon-style, Pebble Tec saltwater pool with sunbathing shelf.

Master Bedroom has 1 King bed with huge walk-in closet space and Smart TV access.

2nd and 3rd bedrooms have Queen bed

2nd Bedroom has direct access to the pool area

2nd bath opens directly to the pool area, for ease of showering after pool, sun or spa

Outdoor covered dining area, with gas BBQ, fireplace and gas fire pit

Spacious indoor living and dining areas

All new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer

Fully stocked kitchen

Luxury sheets and towels

Off-street parking



Rent determined by length of stay:

10 - 12 months: $4900/month

7 - 9 months: $5400/month

4 - 6 months: $5900/month

1 - 3 months: $6900/ month

Tenant pays gas, electricity, and cable/internet

Landlord pays water, garbage, security alarm, pest control, gardener and pool service

We love them, but no pets allowed

Credit check required

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265107

No Pets Allowed



