870 E San Lorenzo Rd

New 3 BR Furnished Private Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 265107
2300 sq ft home on 11,000 sq ft lot.
Pool and Spa, with cascading water fountain feature
Lagoon-style, Pebble Tec saltwater pool with sunbathing shelf.
Master Bedroom has 1 King bed with huge walk-in closet space and Smart TV access.
2nd and 3rd bedrooms have Queen bed
2nd Bedroom has direct access to the pool area
2nd bath opens directly to the pool area, for ease of showering after pool, sun or spa
Outdoor covered dining area, with gas BBQ, fireplace and gas fire pit
Spacious indoor living and dining areas
All new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer
Fully stocked kitchen
Luxury sheets and towels
Off-street parking
Rent determined by length of stay:
10 - 12 months: $4900/month
7 - 9 months: $5400/month
4 - 6 months: $5900/month
1 - 3 months: $6900/ month
Tenant pays gas, electricity, and cable/internet
Landlord pays water, garbage, security alarm, pest control, gardener and pool service
We love them, but no pets allowed
Credit check required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265107
