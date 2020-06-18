All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 870 E San Lorenzo Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

870 E San Lorenzo Rd

870 San Lorenzo Road · No Longer Available
Location

870 San Lorenzo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Taquitz Canyon River Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
New 3 BR Furnished Private Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 265107

2300 sq ft home on 11,000 sq ft lot.
Pool and Spa, with cascading water fountain feature
Lagoon-style, Pebble Tec saltwater pool with sunbathing shelf.
Master Bedroom has 1 King bed with huge walk-in closet space and Smart TV access.
2nd and 3rd bedrooms have Queen bed
2nd Bedroom has direct access to the pool area
2nd bath opens directly to the pool area, for ease of showering after pool, sun or spa
Outdoor covered dining area, with gas BBQ, fireplace and gas fire pit
Spacious indoor living and dining areas
All new kitchen appliances, washer and dryer
Fully stocked kitchen
Luxury sheets and towels
Off-street parking

Rent determined by length of stay:
10 - 12 months: $4900/month
7 - 9 months: $5400/month
4 - 6 months: $5900/month
1 - 3 months: $6900/ month
Tenant pays gas, electricity, and cable/internet
Landlord pays water, garbage, security alarm, pest control, gardener and pool service
We love them, but no pets allowed
Credit check required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265107
Property Id 265107

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5714321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

