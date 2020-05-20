365 N Saturmino Dr., #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Sunrise Park, Long Term - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo. Central location in Sunrise Park,minutes from PS airport and downtown Palm Springs giving you convenient access to great shopping,fantastic dining and a variety of cultural experiences. Fresh paint and,recessed lighting throughout makes for a bright and airy feel. Large main living window area ushers in plenty of natural light,views of the pool area,mountain backdrop.Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and dining.Central AC/heat.Upgrades in both bathrooms include new fixtures, resurfaced tub and showers. Kitchen boasts new counter-tops and upgraded sink, gas stove,oven,refrigerator and microwave included.Guest bedroom has slider door opening to private patio. Large master with 'en suite' bathroom,walk-in closet and custom wall treatment. Pool and spa a few steps away.All level living.Covered parking.

With only 22 all single units,the property features beautifully maintained desert landscaping,direct mountain views and charm,all making for a quiet,peaceful living environment. Seeking a long term tenant that can appreciate this setting. Hal Castle#00447745,760-230-5997. http://www.palmsprings-property-management.com.

Apply on line: www.palmsprings-property-management.com

Find 'listings', click on listings for drop down box, Find property,hit apply.



(RLNE4627960)