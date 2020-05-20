All apartments in Palm Springs
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:38 PM

365 N Saturmino Dr., #5

365 North Saturmino Drive · (760) 230-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

365 North Saturmino Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Sunrise Park, Long Term - Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo. Central location in Sunrise Park,minutes from PS airport and downtown Palm Springs giving you convenient access to great shopping,fantastic dining and a variety of cultural experiences. Fresh paint and,recessed lighting throughout makes for a bright and airy feel. Large main living window area ushers in plenty of natural light,views of the pool area,mountain backdrop.Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and dining.Central AC/heat.Upgrades in both bathrooms include new fixtures, resurfaced tub and showers. Kitchen boasts new counter-tops and upgraded sink, gas stove,oven,refrigerator and microwave included.Guest bedroom has slider door opening to private patio. Large master with 'en suite' bathroom,walk-in closet and custom wall treatment. Pool and spa a few steps away.All level living.Covered parking.
With only 22 all single units,the property features beautifully maintained desert landscaping,direct mountain views and charm,all making for a quiet,peaceful living environment. Seeking a long term tenant that can appreciate this setting. Hal Castle#00447745,760-230-5997. http://www.palmsprings-property-management.com.
Apply on line: www.palmsprings-property-management.com
Find 'listings', click on listings for drop down box, Find property,hit apply.

(RLNE4627960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 have any available units?
365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 have?
Some of 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 currently offering any rent specials?
365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 pet-friendly?
No, 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 offer parking?
Yes, 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 does offer parking.
Does 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 have a pool?
Yes, 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 has a pool.
Does 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 have accessible units?
No, 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 365 N Saturmino Dr., #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
