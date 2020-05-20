All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A

2555 North Whitewater Club Drive · (760) 230-5997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2555 North Whitewater Club Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Palm Springs Country Club, Long Term - .

Your executive 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Villa awaits! Designed by famed architect William Cody and set in a quiet gated community off Farrell Drive, this Spanish Mediterranean Villa has an envious presence in style and amenities to please the most sophisticated taste. The renovations include a well-appointed kitchen, new baths, recessed lighting, overhead fans, and large tiled flooring. The pool/spa are steps away with sweeping mountain views from your private patio, also included is a separate master bedroom patio retreat. The washer/dryer room has extra storage for pool supplies, and there's another separate storage space perfect for several bikes. Covered parking included, plus just a quick drive to grocery and other retail outlets and restaurants.
We are seeking a long term tenant that can appreciate this now UNFURNISHED retreat. Appliances remain. Tenant Pays electric. The HOA covers internet,basic cable for one TV, landscaping,pool service,trash and water.Tenant to keep attached patio areas clean.Available immediately!

Hal Castle,DRE# 00447745, 760-230-5997 Call for a private tour. www.palmsprings-property-management.com

(RLNE5858000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A have any available units?
2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A have?
Some of 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A currently offering any rent specials?
2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A pet-friendly?
No, 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A offer parking?
Yes, 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A does offer parking.
Does 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A have a pool?
Yes, 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A has a pool.
Does 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A have accessible units?
No, 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity