2555 N. Whitewater Club Dr, #A

Your executive 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Villa awaits! Designed by famed architect William Cody and set in a quiet gated community off Farrell Drive, this Spanish Mediterranean Villa has an envious presence in style and amenities to please the most sophisticated taste. The renovations include a well-appointed kitchen, new baths, recessed lighting, overhead fans, and large tiled flooring. The pool/spa are steps away with sweeping mountain views from your private patio, also included is a separate master bedroom patio retreat. The washer/dryer room has extra storage for pool supplies, and there's another separate storage space perfect for several bikes. Covered parking included, plus just a quick drive to grocery and other retail outlets and restaurants.

We are seeking a long term tenant that can appreciate this now UNFURNISHED retreat. Appliances remain. Tenant Pays electric. The HOA covers internet,basic cable for one TV, landscaping,pool service,trash and water.Tenant to keep attached patio areas clean.Available immediately!



Hal Castle,DRE# 00447745, 760-230-5997 Call for a private tour. www.palmsprings-property-management.com



(RLNE5858000)