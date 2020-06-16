2210 S Calle Palo Fierro

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool hot tub range oven

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Canyon Country Club Colony! This 2 bed 2 bath unit has been updated from top to bottom, with master craftsmanship evident all throughout. Don't miss a chance to live in this trophy desert property, and at the same time, be a part of a small time capsule of what the Desert Cities were founded upon. You will find very few condos of this vintage design so carefully preserved while also full of modern amenities. Close to downtown, in South Palm Springs, nestled against the beautiful San Jacinto mountains with lush green belts, gorgeous flowerbeds, and soft breezes blowing between the palms. The kitchen has everything to cook a gourmet meal for entertaining. Views of the Golf Course fairway, and mountains, make enjoying your morning coffee on your patio a daily highlight. Spend the day relaxing by one of the three the pools, or slip into the hot tub surrounded by breathtaking views of the mountains, or star gaze from your patio at night. Located in the private community of Canyon Country Club Colony. Canyon Country Club Colony is located on the lush green fairways of Palm Spring's most beautiful golf course and overlooking 3 emerald green lakes. It won't get any better than this and is recognized as one of the best of its class for Mid Century Modern in South Palm Springs. Sorry, no pets.