Palm Springs, CA
2210 S Calle Palo Fierro
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:01 AM

2210 S Calle Palo Fierro

2210 South Calle Palo Fierro · (310) 989-6704
Palm Springs
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

2210 South Calle Palo Fierro, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Indian Canyons

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Canyon Country Club Colony! This 2 bed 2 bath unit has been updated from top to bottom, with master craftsmanship evident all throughout. Don't miss a chance to live in this trophy desert property, and at the same time, be a part of a small time capsule of what the Desert Cities were founded upon. You will find very few condos of this vintage design so carefully preserved while also full of modern amenities. Close to downtown, in South Palm Springs, nestled against the beautiful San Jacinto mountains with lush green belts, gorgeous flowerbeds, and soft breezes blowing between the palms. The kitchen has everything to cook a gourmet meal for entertaining. Views of the Golf Course fairway, and mountains, make enjoying your morning coffee on your patio a daily highlight. Spend the day relaxing by one of the three the pools, or slip into the hot tub surrounded by breathtaking views of the mountains, or star gaze from your patio at night. Located in the private community of Canyon Country Club Colony. Canyon Country Club Colony is located on the lush green fairways of Palm Spring's most beautiful golf course and overlooking 3 emerald green lakes. It won't get any better than this and is recognized as one of the best of its class for Mid Century Modern in South Palm Springs. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro have any available units?
2210 S Calle Palo Fierro has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro have?
Some of 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro currently offering any rent specials?
2210 S Calle Palo Fierro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro pet-friendly?
No, 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro offer parking?
No, 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro does not offer parking.
Does 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro have a pool?
Yes, 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro has a pool.
Does 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro have accessible units?
No, 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 S Calle Palo Fierro does not have units with dishwashers.
