Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Newly remodeled three bedroom home has a new kitchen and appliances, new bathrooms and new flooring. The dining area has a decorative wall of mirrors showcasing the retro chandelier. Beautiful mountain views from the backyard, with two covered entertainment patios .There are multiple pools and spas in the community and also includes tennis courts for your enjoyment. Home is located in North Palm Springs close to all the trendy shopping and dining areas.