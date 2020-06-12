118 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72600 Sun Valley Lane
72600 Sun Valley Lane, Palm Desert, CA
Contemporary View Estate, Pool/Spa - Property Id: 266559 Custom built home on an elevated lot with expansive northern mountain and city views.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
73251 Joshua Tree St
73251 Joshua Tree Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath home w/ pool in Palm Desert **DESERT PROPERTIES** - Beautiful 3 bed / 3 bath 3000 sqft. home with pool located at 73251 Joshua Tree St, close to EL Paseo & Westfield Shopping Center.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
74210 Fairway Drive
74210 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1989 sqft
Relax in this charming home reminiscent of a European country villa. Originally built in 1947, the home was remodeled in 2006 while retaining 1940's character. From the large corner lot with beautiful landscaping, enter an Oasis.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
73455 Boxthorn Lane
73455 Boxthorn Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2221 sqft
This fabulous home is in the very exclusive, guard-gated Ironwood Country Club! Enjoy the Desert lifestyle just minutes from El Paseo Shopping, restaurants and more! Relax at the crystal clear community pool, just steps from the private patio,

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73780 Grapevine Street
73780 Grapevine Street, Palm Desert, CA
This Attractive 5-bedroom 4-bath home with over 3000 square feet of living space is located just south of El Paseo. Nicely situated on the 12th Fairway of Shadow Mountain Golf Course offering stunning views of the golf course and mountains.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
73165 Irontree Drive
73165 Irontree Drive, Palm Desert, CA
Available April 2020! Wow! Come make this prestigious Ironwood CC home your very own masterpiece. You know you have arrived when you drive up to this impressive circle driveway with covered entry.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
73735 Jasmine Place
73735 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2917 sqft
What a view! What do they say Location Location Location and here it is. The moment you open the door to this special home all you see is the view! But look closer and here is what you will find.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43772 Calle Las Brisas
43772 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1612 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Shadow Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
45685 Toro Peak Road
45685 Toro Peak Road, Palm Desert, CA
This property is available now through end of September. The owner has booked October and the week of Thanksgiving for himself. A long term lease would be considered beginning December 1st. No dogs

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
752 Mesa Grande Drive
752 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3082 sqft
Leased unfurnished, this popular 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 3,082 SF Ocotillo 1 floor plan offers a spectacular east facing elevated view of Indian Ridge Country Club's #16th Grove Course green and the mountains in the distance.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
887 Red Arrow Trail
887 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3402 sqft
Awesome Views!! South-Facing Home on the Golf Course with Gorgeous Water, Fairway & Mountain Views in Beautiful Indian Ridge CC. Over 3400 sq.ft. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Den, & Family Room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
740 Hawk Hill
740 Hawk Hill Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
3 BR 3.5 BA Single Family Home on the Golf Course in Beauutiful Indian Ridge CC. Popular Bougainvillea 1 Great Room Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with Fireplace. Large Screen TV, Built-ins and Wet Bar.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
41726 Via Aregio
41726 Via Aregio, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2777 sqft
As you enter the private courtyard with the furnishings and fireplace between the main home and the Casita you will feel at home.Once inside you wll have your private office, the great room, kitchen/breakfast area and the dining area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
73750 Desert Vista Court
73750 Desert Vista Court, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1248 sqft
Prime South Palm Desert location, just 2 minutes to world-class El Paseo, fine dining and shopping, entertainment and much more! Located in GATED Corsican Villas, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level property is ready for your personal touches.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
606 Mesa Grande Drive
606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76268 Impatiens Circle
76268 Impatiens Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1918 sqft
Awesome remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath rental for the most discerning tenant. You'll love living in Palm Valley CC with 2 golf courses, 46 swimming pools, a 86,000 sq. ft.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76812 Morocco Road Road
76812 Morocco Road, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1704 sqft
Upgraded condo in Oasis Country Club! The owners of this gem left no stone unturned. Recently remodeled and decorated beautifully. Furnished and completely stocked so all you need to bring is your toothbrush. Backs up to the twelfth tee.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
352 S Sierra Madre
352 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1584 sqft
Enjoy expansive golf course views from the patio of this desert retreat situated in the heart of Monterey Country Club. 2 bedrooms + den and 2 bathrooms. Flowing floorplan with skylights, vaulted ceilings and fireplace for your enjoyment.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
293 Castellana
293 Castellana East, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
Beautifully furnished 3br condo with converted Atrium available for annual lease. Rare private sideyard boasting private spa and lush landscaping surrounding the ample patio space.

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Desert rents held steady over the past month

Palm Desert rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,204 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,204 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Palm Desert.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

