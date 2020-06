Amenities

This adorable south facing condo is located in beautiful Indian Ridge Country Club with gorgeous mountain and fairway views. This home has 1968sf of living space with 3 bed/2 bath with a Jack & Jill bathroom between the two guest bedrooms. Large master suite is complete with private outdoor area, tub/shower and walk-in closet. One of the 37 community pool/spas is one door down making entertaining family & friends a breeze. Come enjoy the good life this season. Call for your private showing at (760)776-7070