76915 Turendot Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court bbq/grill

BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate. Light and bright, all flooring recently remodeled, Furnished Vacation Home (includes cable,wifi - tenant to pay,gas elec over $70/month), WOW fantastic, immaculate Golf Course Condo at highly popular Oasis CC. 2 Master Bedroom suites each with ensuite bath, one has King Bed the other has a Queen. . Overlooking the Golf Course and green space but not in Golf ball range..PHEW !! Lovely desert neutral decor spells relaxation from the moment you grace this wonderfully appointed home. Stocked with everything you will need for your ideal vacation. Guests will enjoy full access to golf, tennis pools, spas, fine dining, grill room and more. Community pool only steps away. Enjoy the mountain views from your south facing private patio. This home features: HBO cable TV, internet and stereo. You will not find a more immaculate, well maintained home than this in a central location to all our valley fun spots. Call us today for a private viewing !