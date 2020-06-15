All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:50 PM

COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Oasis Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate. Light and bright, all flooring recently remodeled, Furnished Vacation Home (includes cable,wifi - tenant to pay,gas elec over $70/month), WOW fantastic, immaculate Golf Course Condo at highly popular Oasis CC. 2 Master Bedroom suites each with ensuite bath, one has King Bed the other has a Queen. . Overlooking the Golf Course and green space but not in Golf ball range..PHEW !! Lovely desert neutral decor spells relaxation from the moment you grace this wonderfully appointed home. Stocked with everything you will need for your ideal vacation. Guests will enjoy full access to golf, tennis pools, spas, fine dining, grill room and more. Community pool only steps away. Enjoy the mountain views from your south facing private patio. This home features: HBO cable TV, internet and stereo. You will not find a more immaculate, well maintained home than this in a central location to all our valley fun spots. Call us today for a private viewing !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76915 Turendot Street have any available units?
76915 Turendot Street has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 76915 Turendot Street have?
Some of 76915 Turendot Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76915 Turendot Street currently offering any rent specials?
76915 Turendot Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76915 Turendot Street pet-friendly?
No, 76915 Turendot Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 76915 Turendot Street offer parking?
No, 76915 Turendot Street does not offer parking.
Does 76915 Turendot Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 76915 Turendot Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 76915 Turendot Street have a pool?
Yes, 76915 Turendot Street has a pool.
Does 76915 Turendot Street have accessible units?
No, 76915 Turendot Street does not have accessible units.
Does 76915 Turendot Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76915 Turendot Street has units with dishwashers.
