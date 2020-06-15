76235 Poppy Lane

Amenities

Leased from June 1 2019 - March 31 2020. Call for Rates! Fabulous Palm Valley Country Club GOLF COURSE Condo, available Turnkey Furnished. Call Listing Office for showing arrangements and availability. This comfortably FURNISHED Single-Story home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, each with their own private bath and California King size beds, a private courtyard with BBQ and patio seating for 4, a 2 car garage with storage cabinets and amazing SOUTH-FACING golf course, mountain and lake views from the rear patio. This popular, guard-gated community features a 100,000 sf Clubhouse, 2 18-Hole Golf Courses, 16 Tennis/Sport Courts, and a Full-Service Spa and Health Club*. *Note: Addl. fees may apply. Note: Golf and Spa use are for members and their guests.