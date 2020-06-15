All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:44 PM

76235 Poppy Lane

76235 Poppy Lane · (760) 969-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76235 Poppy Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Valley Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Leased from June 1 2019 - March 31 2020. Call for Rates! Fabulous Palm Valley Country Club GOLF COURSE Condo, available Turnkey Furnished. Call Listing Office for showing arrangements and availability. This comfortably FURNISHED Single-Story home features 2 Master Bedroom Suites, each with their own private bath and California King size beds, a private courtyard with BBQ and patio seating for 4, a 2 car garage with storage cabinets and amazing SOUTH-FACING golf course, mountain and lake views from the rear patio. This popular, guard-gated community features a 100,000 sf Clubhouse, 2 18-Hole Golf Courses, 16 Tennis/Sport Courts, and a Full-Service Spa and Health Club*. *Note: Addl. fees may apply. Note: Golf and Spa use are for members and their guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76235 Poppy Lane have any available units?
76235 Poppy Lane has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 76235 Poppy Lane have?
Some of 76235 Poppy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76235 Poppy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
76235 Poppy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76235 Poppy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 76235 Poppy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 76235 Poppy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 76235 Poppy Lane does offer parking.
Does 76235 Poppy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76235 Poppy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76235 Poppy Lane have a pool?
No, 76235 Poppy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 76235 Poppy Lane have accessible units?
No, 76235 Poppy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 76235 Poppy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 76235 Poppy Lane has units with dishwashers.
