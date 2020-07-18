Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

74225 Candlewood Street Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Gorgeous single-family home in a wonderful neighborhood. Upon entering, you will be welcomed by an open floor-plan family room with a cozy fireplace and dark laminate flooring. Follow into the remarkable chef's kitchen equip with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and matching stainless steel appliances. All spacious bedrooms are decorated with carpet flooring and large windows to make each space feel very bright and open! Out back, admire this entertainers yard, perfect for summer barbecues! Equip with a private swimming pool and covered porch area! In close proximity to boutique shops, dining, and so much more! This home will be available soon. Call and schedule a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5899279)