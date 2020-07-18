All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

74225 Candlewood Street

74225 Candlewood Street · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74225 Candlewood Street, Palm Desert, CA 92260
South Palm Desert

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 74225 Candlewood Street · Avail. Jul 20

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
74225 Candlewood Street Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Gorgeous single-family home in a wonderful neighborhood. Upon entering, you will be welcomed by an open floor-plan family room with a cozy fireplace and dark laminate flooring. Follow into the remarkable chef's kitchen equip with cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and matching stainless steel appliances. All spacious bedrooms are decorated with carpet flooring and large windows to make each space feel very bright and open! Out back, admire this entertainers yard, perfect for summer barbecues! Equip with a private swimming pool and covered porch area! In close proximity to boutique shops, dining, and so much more! This home will be available soon. Call and schedule a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Pets are considered solely at the discretion of the homeowner and an additional deposit and/or pet rent of $25/month per pet may apply.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5899279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74225 Candlewood Street have any available units?
74225 Candlewood Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 74225 Candlewood Street have?
Some of 74225 Candlewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74225 Candlewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
74225 Candlewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74225 Candlewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 74225 Candlewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 74225 Candlewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 74225 Candlewood Street offers parking.
Does 74225 Candlewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74225 Candlewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74225 Candlewood Street have a pool?
Yes, 74225 Candlewood Street has a pool.
Does 74225 Candlewood Street have accessible units?
No, 74225 Candlewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 74225 Candlewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 74225 Candlewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
