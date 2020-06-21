All apartments in Palm Desert
72632 Raven Road

72632 Raven Road · (760) 601-5151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails. Energy efficient unit with new windows, newer ac system. Rent included water , trash and costs for hot water heating. Interior is light and bright with updated kitchen including stainless appliances, dishwasher, fridge, built in microwave and fridge. Lots of storage with 2 pantries and breakfast bar. Easy maintenance with tile on main floor, carpeted stairs and wood like laminate on upper level. One bedroom with walk in closet and make up counter. Rent includes one garage space with storage closet. One pet is welcome per HOA rules, owner approval and pet deposit. Ready for immediate move in. Don't wait, inventory is limited and this super clean and cute unit won't be around for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72632 Raven Road have any available units?
72632 Raven Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72632 Raven Road have?
Some of 72632 Raven Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72632 Raven Road currently offering any rent specials?
72632 Raven Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72632 Raven Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 72632 Raven Road is pet friendly.
Does 72632 Raven Road offer parking?
Yes, 72632 Raven Road does offer parking.
Does 72632 Raven Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72632 Raven Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72632 Raven Road have a pool?
Yes, 72632 Raven Road has a pool.
Does 72632 Raven Road have accessible units?
No, 72632 Raven Road does not have accessible units.
Does 72632 Raven Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72632 Raven Road has units with dishwashers.
