72632 Raven Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails. Energy efficient unit with new windows, newer ac system. Rent included water , trash and costs for hot water heating. Interior is light and bright with updated kitchen including stainless appliances, dishwasher, fridge, built in microwave and fridge. Lots of storage with 2 pantries and breakfast bar. Easy maintenance with tile on main floor, carpeted stairs and wood like laminate on upper level. One bedroom with walk in closet and make up counter. Rent includes one garage space with storage closet. One pet is welcome per HOA rules, owner approval and pet deposit. Ready for immediate move in. Don't wait, inventory is limited and this super clean and cute unit won't be around for long!