Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:14 PM

71 Tempe Trail

71 Tempe Trail · (760) 969-1000
Location

71 Tempe Trail, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Breezes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the desirable Gated Community of Tucson in Palm Desert, this beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Pool/Spa Home has a Popular Open Floor Plan with Family Room & Formal Dining Rooms. Features include custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, fresh paint, ceiling fans, shutters & custom window coverings. Cooks Kitchen with stone counters, wood-like tile floors, island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & built-in desk and opens to the Family Room with stone Fireplace & built-in cabinets. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet & Master Bath with large tiled walk-in Shower and Tub. Separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, sink & storage cabinets. The Spacious Outdoor Living Space includes Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan & Private Free-Form Pool/Spa/Waterfall, FirePit & Stainless Steel BBQ with Fridge. Spotless Home, located in a desirable Palm Desert neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, shopping tennis, golf, restaurants & entertainment. TURNKEY FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 Tempe Trail have any available units?
71 Tempe Trail has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 Tempe Trail have?
Some of 71 Tempe Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 Tempe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
71 Tempe Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 Tempe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 71 Tempe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 71 Tempe Trail offer parking?
No, 71 Tempe Trail does not offer parking.
Does 71 Tempe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 Tempe Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 Tempe Trail have a pool?
Yes, 71 Tempe Trail has a pool.
Does 71 Tempe Trail have accessible units?
No, 71 Tempe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 71 Tempe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 Tempe Trail has units with dishwashers.
