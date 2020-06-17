71 Tempe Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Located in the desirable Gated Community of Tucson in Palm Desert, this beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Pool/Spa Home has a Popular Open Floor Plan with Family Room & Formal Dining Rooms. Features include custom cabinetry, recessed lighting, fresh paint, ceiling fans, shutters & custom window coverings. Cooks Kitchen with stone counters, wood-like tile floors, island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances & built-in desk and opens to the Family Room with stone Fireplace & built-in cabinets. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet & Master Bath with large tiled walk-in Shower and Tub. Separate Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, sink & storage cabinets. The Spacious Outdoor Living Space includes Covered Patio with Ceiling Fan & Private Free-Form Pool/Spa/Waterfall, FirePit & Stainless Steel BBQ with Fridge. Spotless Home, located in a desirable Palm Desert neighborhood. Close to schools, parks, shopping tennis, golf, restaurants & entertainment. TURNKEY FURNISHED.