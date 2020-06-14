606 Mesa Grande Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool hot tub

Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan. All the bedrooms are completely separate providing great privacy for guests & each have their own bath plus a Powder Room with stunning stone flooring. The Great Room features a Fireplace & Wet Bar. The Master Bedroom faces the Pool/Spa Patio with Fairway Views. Upgrades include Built-in Cabinetry, Custom Paint, Quality Furnishings & Flooring, Custom Window Coverings, Drapes & Shutters, Extra Lighting & Ceiling Fans throughout. The entry Courtyard includes a lovely Fountain. The Patio with lush landscaping has a Private Pebble-Tech Pool & Spa. Home is located on an interior street in the center of Indian Ridge Country Club overlooking Fairway #16 of the Grove Course with Beautiful Mountain, Lake and Golf Course Views. Offered fully Furnished.