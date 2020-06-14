All apartments in Palm Desert
Palm Desert, CA
606 Mesa Grande Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:37 AM

606 Mesa Grande Drive

606 Mesa Grande Drive · (760) 895-7923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2430 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
hot tub
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan. All the bedrooms are completely separate providing great privacy for guests & each have their own bath plus a Powder Room with stunning stone flooring. The Great Room features a Fireplace & Wet Bar. The Master Bedroom faces the Pool/Spa Patio with Fairway Views. Upgrades include Built-in Cabinetry, Custom Paint, Quality Furnishings & Flooring, Custom Window Coverings, Drapes & Shutters, Extra Lighting & Ceiling Fans throughout. The entry Courtyard includes a lovely Fountain. The Patio with lush landscaping has a Private Pebble-Tech Pool & Spa. Home is located on an interior street in the center of Indian Ridge Country Club overlooking Fairway #16 of the Grove Course with Beautiful Mountain, Lake and Golf Course Views. Offered fully Furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Mesa Grande Drive have any available units?
606 Mesa Grande Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Mesa Grande Drive have?
Some of 606 Mesa Grande Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Mesa Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
606 Mesa Grande Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Mesa Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 606 Mesa Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 606 Mesa Grande Drive offer parking?
No, 606 Mesa Grande Drive does not offer parking.
Does 606 Mesa Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Mesa Grande Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Mesa Grande Drive have a pool?
Yes, 606 Mesa Grande Drive has a pool.
Does 606 Mesa Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 606 Mesa Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Mesa Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Mesa Grande Drive has units with dishwashers.
