47695 Desert Sage Court

Super fresh 2 BR/2BA condo in gorgeous South Palm Desert. Available Dec 2020 at $2400 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for JAN-APR 2021 . Ask about off season rates. Includes internet and partial utilities. Corsican Villas is a lovely gated community located in the heart of South Palm Desert within a mile from the fun and famous shopping and restaurant area of El Paseo. 4 community pools, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts, Pickle Ball, and putting green. Walking distance to hiking, bike trails with Living Desert across the street. 1 car garage. Come live the dream!