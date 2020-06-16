All apartments in Palm Desert
44451 Kings Canyon Lane
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:16 AM

44451 Kings Canyon Lane

44451 Kings Canyon Lane · (949) 310-2672
Location

44451 Kings Canyon Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2181 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY! Please read rate details below. Beautiful fully furnished 3bd/2.5ba single story home on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodeled and well-appointed home in every way. As of October 2018, this property has brand new mattresses, brand new bedding, new towels, all new kitchen appliances, kitchen has every gadget you need to cook and all new dishes and flatware. New pool, spa and fire pit. The home is decorated in neutrals and hints of blue. The family room has a huge sectional to relax on while watching a 65 inch flat screen TV. Every bedroom has a wall-mounted TV as well one in the living room above the fireplace. New ceiling fans in every room. This home has many areas to sit and relax, entertain or set up a puzzle, play a game of Scrabble, read, or take a walk in a very safe neighborhood. You can park your car in the oversized driveway or garage. Pool can be heated for additional fee of $50/day. WiFi, internet TV and all utilities included. Rate varies depending on season. Rate for September 1-December 31 is $5600/month. January 1-May 31 is $6700/month. July 1-August 31 is $4800/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44451 Kings Canyon Lane have any available units?
44451 Kings Canyon Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 44451 Kings Canyon Lane have?
Some of 44451 Kings Canyon Lane's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44451 Kings Canyon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
44451 Kings Canyon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44451 Kings Canyon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 44451 Kings Canyon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 44451 Kings Canyon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 44451 Kings Canyon Lane does offer parking.
Does 44451 Kings Canyon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44451 Kings Canyon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44451 Kings Canyon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 44451 Kings Canyon Lane has a pool.
Does 44451 Kings Canyon Lane have accessible units?
No, 44451 Kings Canyon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 44451 Kings Canyon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44451 Kings Canyon Lane has units with dishwashers.
