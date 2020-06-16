44451 Kings Canyon Lane

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub internet access

SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY! Please read rate details below. Beautiful fully furnished 3bd/2.5ba single story home on a cul de sac in a quiet neighborhood. Recently remodeled and well-appointed home in every way. As of October 2018, this property has brand new mattresses, brand new bedding, new towels, all new kitchen appliances, kitchen has every gadget you need to cook and all new dishes and flatware. New pool, spa and fire pit. The home is decorated in neutrals and hints of blue. The family room has a huge sectional to relax on while watching a 65 inch flat screen TV. Every bedroom has a wall-mounted TV as well one in the living room above the fireplace. New ceiling fans in every room. This home has many areas to sit and relax, entertain or set up a puzzle, play a game of Scrabble, read, or take a walk in a very safe neighborhood. You can park your car in the oversized driveway or garage. Pool can be heated for additional fee of $50/day. WiFi, internet TV and all utilities included. Rate varies depending on season. Rate for September 1-December 31 is $5600/month. January 1-May 31 is $6700/month. July 1-August 31 is $4800/month.