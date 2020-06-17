All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:07 AM

43836 Via Palma

43836 Via Palma · (760) 899-1086
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43836 Via Palma, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Breezes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
tennis court
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities. Desert Breezes includes six community pools, five spas, five lighted tennis courts, and a clubhouse with an full Gym. In addition, Desert Breezes offers a park-like setting, with lush, well-manicured green belts and spectacular mountain views. Located just a stones throw from the clubhouse this exquisite home is Perfect! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1536 sq. Private entry courtyard! Stunning mountain views! Expansive tilethroughout! Pride of ownership shows in this immaculately maintained home. Call for leasing information now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43836 Via Palma have any available units?
43836 Via Palma has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 43836 Via Palma have?
Some of 43836 Via Palma's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43836 Via Palma currently offering any rent specials?
43836 Via Palma isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43836 Via Palma pet-friendly?
No, 43836 Via Palma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 43836 Via Palma offer parking?
No, 43836 Via Palma does not offer parking.
Does 43836 Via Palma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43836 Via Palma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43836 Via Palma have a pool?
Yes, 43836 Via Palma has a pool.
Does 43836 Via Palma have accessible units?
No, 43836 Via Palma does not have accessible units.
Does 43836 Via Palma have units with dishwashers?
No, 43836 Via Palma does not have units with dishwashers.
