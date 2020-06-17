43836 Via Palma

Amenities

Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities. Desert Breezes includes six community pools, five spas, five lighted tennis courts, and a clubhouse with an full Gym. In addition, Desert Breezes offers a park-like setting, with lush, well-manicured green belts and spectacular mountain views. Located just a stones throw from the clubhouse this exquisite home is Perfect! With 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and 1536 sq. Private entry courtyard! Stunning mountain views! Expansive tilethroughout! Pride of ownership shows in this immaculately maintained home. Call for leasing information now!