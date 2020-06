Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

This four bedroom home is just awaiting a new owner complete with Italian porcelein wood-look tile and vaulted ceiling in the large living room and dining room. Great for entertaining! Your family will also enjoy spending time in the open kitchen with it's breakfast nook and family room. A fireplace is included here too making for cozy cool evenings. It gets even better outside with a covered patio and pool/spa for relaxation. Everything your family is looking for and centrally located near schools, shopping, restaurants and Valley attractions. NO CATS. Owner highly allergic.