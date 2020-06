Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Newer carpeting in the living/dinning area and both bedrooms. The Master en suite features a large vanity with dual sinks and a large walk-in shower. 2 car attached garage with direct access from the home. Located a mile from the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens and a short distance to shopping and other desert attractions.