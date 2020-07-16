41905 Ward Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Perfectly situated within the highly desirable gated community of Sunterrace in the heart of Palm Desert conveniently located near shopping, dining, hiking, golf, tennis and the freeway sits this single story 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with an open concept floor plan featuring a large living/dining room combination with views of the rear grounds with mature landscape including fruit trees; newly tiled and mini-pebble finish pool and spa, large deck space for lounging and relaxing with a semi-covered patio. A chef's kitchen with center-island/counter seating, dining nook, pantry, double ovens, gas cook top and food prep counter space; adjacent is the family room with a fireplace, media niche, built-in storage and wet bar with an access door to rear yard. The master suite sits alone in a separate wing and can easily accommodate large scale furniture, a sliding patio door with views of the rear grounds and the adjoining master bath features a soaking tub, stall shower, dual vanities, separate water closet and a walk-in closet with built ins. The secondary guest rooms are generously sized and rest at the opposing side of the home near the family room and kitchen, the guest bath offers a single vanity and tub/shower combination in addition to a powder room and interior nicely sized laundry room with storage. The casita is studio like with its own bath, closet and bar area. An over sized garage completes this property, plenty of room for all the toys. Long or short term available!