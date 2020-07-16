All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 41905 Ward Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
41905 Ward Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

41905 Ward Drive

41905 Ward Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

41905 Ward Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Sunterrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Perfectly situated within the highly desirable gated community of Sunterrace in the heart of Palm Desert conveniently located near shopping, dining, hiking, golf, tennis and the freeway sits this single story 5 bedroom, 4 bath home with an open concept floor plan featuring a large living/dining room combination with views of the rear grounds with mature landscape including fruit trees; newly tiled and mini-pebble finish pool and spa, large deck space for lounging and relaxing with a semi-covered patio. A chef's kitchen with center-island/counter seating, dining nook, pantry, double ovens, gas cook top and food prep counter space; adjacent is the family room with a fireplace, media niche, built-in storage and wet bar with an access door to rear yard. The master suite sits alone in a separate wing and can easily accommodate large scale furniture, a sliding patio door with views of the rear grounds and the adjoining master bath features a soaking tub, stall shower, dual vanities, separate water closet and a walk-in closet with built ins. The secondary guest rooms are generously sized and rest at the opposing side of the home near the family room and kitchen, the guest bath offers a single vanity and tub/shower combination in addition to a powder room and interior nicely sized laundry room with storage. The casita is studio like with its own bath, closet and bar area. An over sized garage completes this property, plenty of room for all the toys. Long or short term available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41905 Ward Drive have any available units?
41905 Ward Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Desert, CA.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 41905 Ward Drive have?
Some of 41905 Ward Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41905 Ward Drive currently offering any rent specials?
41905 Ward Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41905 Ward Drive pet-friendly?
No, 41905 Ward Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 41905 Ward Drive offer parking?
Yes, 41905 Ward Drive offers parking.
Does 41905 Ward Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 41905 Ward Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 41905 Ward Drive have a pool?
Yes, 41905 Ward Drive has a pool.
Does 41905 Ward Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 41905 Ward Drive has accessible units.
Does 41905 Ward Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41905 Ward Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with GymsPalm Desert Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Desert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CALa Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CA
Yucca Valley, CAFrench Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CA
Valle Vista, CAIndio, CAThousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College