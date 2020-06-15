All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:09 AM

313 Paseo Gusto

313 Paseo Gusto · (949) 303-8762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA 92211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1771 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
new construction
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio. Attached finished 2 car garage with lots of storage. Wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, comes with refrigerator, ring door bell. Gorgeous Spanish Walk community with 3 pools, gym, clubhouse with pool table, large open park. This is the best floor plan in the community! A great place to live, MUST SEE!!! Option for fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Paseo Gusto have any available units?
313 Paseo Gusto has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 Paseo Gusto have?
Some of 313 Paseo Gusto's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Paseo Gusto currently offering any rent specials?
313 Paseo Gusto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Paseo Gusto pet-friendly?
No, 313 Paseo Gusto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 313 Paseo Gusto offer parking?
Yes, 313 Paseo Gusto does offer parking.
Does 313 Paseo Gusto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Paseo Gusto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Paseo Gusto have a pool?
Yes, 313 Paseo Gusto has a pool.
Does 313 Paseo Gusto have accessible units?
No, 313 Paseo Gusto does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Paseo Gusto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Paseo Gusto has units with dishwashers.
