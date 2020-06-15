313 Paseo Gusto

Amenities

Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio. Attached finished 2 car garage with lots of storage. Wood flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, comes with refrigerator, ring door bell. Gorgeous Spanish Walk community with 3 pools, gym, clubhouse with pool table, large open park. This is the best floor plan in the community! A great place to live, MUST SEE!!! Option for fully furnished.