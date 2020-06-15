All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:50 AM

29 Avenida Andra

29 Avenida Andra · (760) 832-4731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Avenida Andra, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5015 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Off season rate. Modern/Contemporary Estate located within a private enclave of 33 custom homes at the exclusive Estates at Desert Springs Marriott! Beautifully remolded, soaring ceilings, grand living room with wet-bar. Formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen features Wolf appliances, center island, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, butler's pantry. Intimate master suite with fireplace, exorcise room, lavish his/her vanities with private access to pool/spa. Frosted glass garage doors add a contemporary flair, 3-car garage. Located on the 13th. fairway of the Palms Course. Snow-capped southern exposure, unobstructed views. views of Mt. San Jacinto across a wide fairway, from an elevated location. Enjoy full hotel access to the JW Marriott: golf, tennis courts, fitness center, shops, restaurants, & day spa + 24-hour on site security. 3-month minimum, prime season rate of $15K.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Avenida Andra have any available units?
29 Avenida Andra has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 Avenida Andra have?
Some of 29 Avenida Andra's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Avenida Andra currently offering any rent specials?
29 Avenida Andra isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Avenida Andra pet-friendly?
No, 29 Avenida Andra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 29 Avenida Andra offer parking?
Yes, 29 Avenida Andra does offer parking.
Does 29 Avenida Andra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Avenida Andra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Avenida Andra have a pool?
Yes, 29 Avenida Andra has a pool.
Does 29 Avenida Andra have accessible units?
No, 29 Avenida Andra does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Avenida Andra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Avenida Andra has units with dishwashers.
