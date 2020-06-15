29 Avenida Andra

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Off season rate. Modern/Contemporary Estate located within a private enclave of 33 custom homes at the exclusive Estates at Desert Springs Marriott! Beautifully remolded, soaring ceilings, grand living room with wet-bar. Formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen features Wolf appliances, center island, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook, butler's pantry. Intimate master suite with fireplace, exorcise room, lavish his/her vanities with private access to pool/spa. Frosted glass garage doors add a contemporary flair, 3-car garage. Located on the 13th. fairway of the Palms Course. Snow-capped southern exposure, unobstructed views. views of Mt. San Jacinto across a wide fairway, from an elevated location. Enjoy full hotel access to the JW Marriott: golf, tennis courts, fitness center, shops, restaurants, & day spa + 24-hour on site security. 3-month minimum, prime season rate of $15K.