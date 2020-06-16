252 Desert Falls Drive Drive

Amenities

Fabulous Desert Falls single story villa at it's BEST! Secluded elevated location overlooking mountains and greenbelt. This contemporary desert chic 2 bed/2 ba villa is perfect for any vacation! All new furnishings throughout, open and bright. Brick fireplace, grays and light tones, plantation shutters and the list goes on and on. Close to all the club amenities, golf, tennis, fitness center, pool/spa and club house. Stunning, comfortable and perfect are a few words to describe your new desert home! Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 1, 2020. Currently leased for Jan-Mar 2021.