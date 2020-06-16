All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:24 AM

252 Desert Falls Drive Drive

252 Desert Falls Drive East · (760) 408-4178
Location

252 Desert Falls Drive East, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Fabulous Desert Falls single story villa at it's BEST! Secluded elevated location overlooking mountains and greenbelt. This contemporary desert chic 2 bed/2 ba villa is perfect for any vacation! All new furnishings throughout, open and bright. Brick fireplace, grays and light tones, plantation shutters and the list goes on and on. Close to all the club amenities, golf, tennis, fitness center, pool/spa and club house. Stunning, comfortable and perfect are a few words to describe your new desert home! Available beginning May 1, 2020 through November 1, 2020. Currently leased for Jan-Mar 2021.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive have any available units?
252 Desert Falls Drive Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive have?
Some of 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
252 Desert Falls Drive Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive pet-friendly?
No, 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive offer parking?
No, 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive does not offer parking.
Does 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive have a pool?
Yes, 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive has a pool.
Does 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive have accessible units?
No, 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 Desert Falls Drive Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
