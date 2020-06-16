All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 239 W Vista Royale Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
239 W Vista Royale Circle
Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:41 AM

239 W Vista Royale Circle

239 Vista Royale Cir W · (760) 413-9153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

239 Vista Royale Cir W, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Desert Falls

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
The Creme de la Creme! Available for THIS MARCH 2020! - Best Views in Desert Falls CC! Available now for Your winter vacation in Beautiful Desert Falls CC! Unobstructed, Expansive Views of fairways, lake, Snow capped mountains, Clubhouse, the Best in the desert. Three bedrooms, third currently used as a den with Great sofa bed and wireless printer for your convenience, 2 full state of the art baths, and one half. Stunning! Beautifully furnished, awesome kitchen! Gas fireplace. Master suite, living rooms, dining rooms all overlooking that View! Completely Upgraded and Ready for your enjoyment. Newly purchased and now available for your next get away in the sun! Call today or stop by our On site office and check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 W Vista Royale Circle have any available units?
239 W Vista Royale Circle has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 W Vista Royale Circle have?
Some of 239 W Vista Royale Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 W Vista Royale Circle currently offering any rent specials?
239 W Vista Royale Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 W Vista Royale Circle pet-friendly?
No, 239 W Vista Royale Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 239 W Vista Royale Circle offer parking?
No, 239 W Vista Royale Circle does not offer parking.
Does 239 W Vista Royale Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 W Vista Royale Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 W Vista Royale Circle have a pool?
No, 239 W Vista Royale Circle does not have a pool.
Does 239 W Vista Royale Circle have accessible units?
No, 239 W Vista Royale Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 239 W Vista Royale Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 W Vista Royale Circle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 239 W Vista Royale Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with BalconyPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity