239 W Vista Royale Circle

The Creme de la Creme! Available for THIS MARCH 2020! - Best Views in Desert Falls CC! Available now for Your winter vacation in Beautiful Desert Falls CC! Unobstructed, Expansive Views of fairways, lake, Snow capped mountains, Clubhouse, the Best in the desert. Three bedrooms, third currently used as a den with Great sofa bed and wireless printer for your convenience, 2 full state of the art baths, and one half. Stunning! Beautifully furnished, awesome kitchen! Gas fireplace. Master suite, living rooms, dining rooms all overlooking that View! Completely Upgraded and Ready for your enjoyment. Newly purchased and now available for your next get away in the sun! Call today or stop by our On site office and check it out!