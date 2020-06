Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous remodel on this end unit 30plan with rare private sideyard. Convenient location just within the gates of desired Monterey Country Club and next to one of the 37 community pools & spas! East facing golf course location with sunny and lush private sideyard boasting several citrus cacti variety. Fine furnishings throughout and finished 2 car garage.