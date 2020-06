Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely property is located within the gates of Brenna Capri. The interior of the property has an open floor plan with many upgrades. The flooring in the common are is tile, granite counter tops, dark rich cabinetry, a fireplace and much more. The lot is over sized and has plenty of room for entertaining. Hurry, come by and see it..