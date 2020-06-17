2510 Greencastle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft and downstairs bonus room. Tile floors throughout the first floor give an airy feeling while opening to the deck featuring trek decking and built-in BBQ. Also featuring newer windows, roof and garage door, finished garage and wrought iron front gate leading to private courtyard.



Submit small pets. (Additional $500 deposit for approved pet)

Utilities not included.



(RLNE2502531)