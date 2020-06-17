All apartments in Oxnard
2510 Greencastle Court

2510 Greencastle Court · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

2510 Greencastle Court, Oxnard, CA 93035
Channel Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2510 Greencastle Court · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Mandalay Bay | 3 bed + 2.5 bath home - Marina Living at its Finest! - This stunning home boasts main channel views and is situated with the feeling of open water ways all around! Upgrades abound in this Mandalay Bay home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, loft and downstairs bonus room. Tile floors throughout the first floor give an airy feeling while opening to the deck featuring trek decking and built-in BBQ. Also featuring newer windows, roof and garage door, finished garage and wrought iron front gate leading to private courtyard.

Submit small pets. (Additional $500 deposit for approved pet)
Utilities not included.

(RLNE2502531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Greencastle Court have any available units?
2510 Greencastle Court has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Greencastle Court have?
Some of 2510 Greencastle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Greencastle Court currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Greencastle Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Greencastle Court pet-friendly?
No, 2510 Greencastle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 2510 Greencastle Court offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Greencastle Court does offer parking.
Does 2510 Greencastle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Greencastle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Greencastle Court have a pool?
No, 2510 Greencastle Court does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Greencastle Court have accessible units?
No, 2510 Greencastle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Greencastle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Greencastle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
