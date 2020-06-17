All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:57 AM

2109 Bermuda Dunes Place

2109 Bermuda Dunes Place · (805) 487-3838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA 93036
Windsor North River Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place · Avail. Jul 2

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities





Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room with fireplace. Beautiful new wood flooring and crown molding through out, travertine, granite, Dacor appliances, central air conditioning and so much more! Entertain on your lushly landscaped private back yard and patio with sweeping golf course views, built-in BBQ, EVO grills and fire pit. H.O.A. features private street, guest parking, pool, spa, tennis courts, all included in rent. Only a short distance to schools, beaches, freeway, parks, and great entertainment and shopping at the popular Collection at River Park. Maximum occupancy 2 people. Not pet friendly. <>

For additional listings and instructions to apply please visit www.AlertManagementCompany.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3333224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place have any available units?
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place have?
Some of 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place is pet friendly.
Does 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place does offer parking.
Does 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place has a pool.
Does 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place have accessible units?
No, 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Bermuda Dunes Place does not have units with dishwashers.
