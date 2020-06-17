Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub tennis court

2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room with fireplace. Beautiful new wood flooring and crown molding through out, travertine, granite, Dacor appliances, central air conditioning and so much more! Entertain on your lushly landscaped private back yard and patio with sweeping golf course views, built-in BBQ, EVO grills and fire pit. H.O.A. features private street, guest parking, pool, spa, tennis courts, all included in rent. Only a short distance to schools, beaches, freeway, parks, and great entertainment and shopping at the popular Collection at River Park. Maximum occupancy 2 people. Not pet friendly. <>



For additional listings and instructions to apply please visit www.AlertManagementCompany.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3333224)