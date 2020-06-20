1410 Windshore Way

Amenities

Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping, parks, restaurants and transportation. Or, take your boat to go out to the islands or visit the shopping and restaurants by boat. This is California's most affordable coastal living with so much to do. Farmers market, concerts, kayaking,seadoo's, exercise paths, walking paths, the beach, the boats, cycles and the list goes on and on. Enjoy the perks of living in Seabridge with the clubhouse that you can book for those special occasions, bbq at your building or use the one at the clubhouse, gym, pool, spa, 24 hour security. If you are wanting to live in the harbor and do not want to spend a fortune to do so then you better move quickly on this one. It will be gone in no time. See you soon!