1410 Windshore Way
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:31 AM

1410 Windshore Way

1410 Windshore Way · (805) 487-3880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 Windshore Way, Oxnard, CA 93035
Channel Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1202 sqft

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautiful almost new 3 Story Condo at Marina Village with all the luxury at the harbor and beach. Gorgeous 3 level Condo at a Great location. Wonderful home in Port Marluna of Seabridge in The Channel Islands Harbor. Just a short walk to the beach, shopping, parks, restaurants and transportation. Or, take your boat to go out to the islands or visit the shopping and restaurants by boat. This is California's most affordable coastal living with so much to do. Farmers market, concerts, kayaking,seadoo's, exercise paths, walking paths, the beach, the boats, cycles and the list goes on and on. Enjoy the perks of living in Seabridge with the clubhouse that you can book for those special occasions, bbq at your building or use the one at the clubhouse, gym, pool, spa, 24 hour security. If you are wanting to live in the harbor and do not want to spend a fortune to do so then you better move quickly on this one. It will be gone in no time. See you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Windshore Way have any available units?
1410 Windshore Way has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Windshore Way have?
Some of 1410 Windshore Way's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Windshore Way currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Windshore Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Windshore Way pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Windshore Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 1410 Windshore Way offer parking?
No, 1410 Windshore Way does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Windshore Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Windshore Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Windshore Way have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Windshore Way has a pool.
Does 1410 Windshore Way have accessible units?
No, 1410 Windshore Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Windshore Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Windshore Way does not have units with dishwashers.
