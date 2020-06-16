Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community. This home offers 2 upstairs bedrooms a large living room downstairs plus a loft. The flowing floor plan is accentuated by vaulted ceilings, custom paint, and tile flooring. Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher, and microwave. You will appreciate the comforts of a 2 car attached garage, interior laundry area, and a patio.



Enjoy the association pools, spa & playgrounds, and BBQ area.



Walking distance to the Performing Arts Center & parks, and a short drive to the Port Hueneme Naval Base.



Terms- 1yr lease. The security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3383713)