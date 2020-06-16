All apartments in Oxnard
1255 JAMAICA LANE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1255 JAMAICA LANE

1255 Jamaica Lane · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
Location

1255 Jamaica Lane, Oxnard, CA 93030
Hobson Park West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1255 JAMAICA LANE · Avail. Jul 31

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1222 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
1255 JAMAICA LANE Available 07/31/20 Desirable 2BR/2.5BATH Townhouse in California Lighthouse Gated Community - Beautiful 2 story 2 bedrooms plus 2.5 bathroom town-home in the California Lighthouse gated community. This home offers 2 upstairs bedrooms a large living room downstairs plus a loft. The flowing floor plan is accentuated by vaulted ceilings, custom paint, and tile flooring. Appliances Included: Stove, dishwasher, and microwave. You will appreciate the comforts of a 2 car attached garage, interior laundry area, and a patio.

Enjoy the association pools, spa & playgrounds, and BBQ area.

Walking distance to the Performing Arts Center & parks, and a short drive to the Port Hueneme Naval Base.

Terms- 1yr lease. The security deposit is based on credit scores. Price, terms, offering, availability subject to change. $35 non-refundable application fee per applicant. All information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Tenant to verify all. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3383713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 JAMAICA LANE have any available units?
1255 JAMAICA LANE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 JAMAICA LANE have?
Some of 1255 JAMAICA LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 JAMAICA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1255 JAMAICA LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 JAMAICA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1255 JAMAICA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 1255 JAMAICA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1255 JAMAICA LANE does offer parking.
Does 1255 JAMAICA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 JAMAICA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 JAMAICA LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1255 JAMAICA LANE has a pool.
Does 1255 JAMAICA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1255 JAMAICA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 JAMAICA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 JAMAICA LANE has units with dishwashers.
