Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

SHORT TERM LEASE ONLY. The Lease is for 6 month or Less. No Exception. Short Term Only. This is a specious single story 5 bedroom home with 3 bath. The home has 2 master bedrooms. Great very quiet Neighborhood. close to Old Town Orange, restaurants, Honda Center, Angels Stadium, Freeways and Chapman University. Ready for immediate move-in.

The house will be available from July / August 2020 at different price, and Chapman Students are welcome to apply.