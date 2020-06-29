All apartments in Orange
880 N Waverly Street

Location

880 North Waverly Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome To Waverly. A beautiful home in an amazing neighboorhood in the city of Orange. This home features so much natural light as you walk through the spacious living room which is complemented with a large skylight and fireplace.

• Spacious Dining Room and Family Room
• Tiled Floors throughout the Home, including Bedrooms
• Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet, En Suite Bathroom, and Private Entrance to Back Yard
• Large Granite countertop in Kitchen
• Built-In Gas Stove Range and Oven
• Garbage Disposal
• Dishwasher
• Washer/Dryer Hook-Up
• Central Heat
• Concrete flooring in Backyard
• Gazebo installed in Backyard 
• Large Front Yard and Back Yard
• Attached 2-Car Garage Space with Built-In Cabinets
• Plenty of On-Street Parking

This is a great and convenient location! It is just minutes away from Chapman University, Chapman University School of Law, and Old Towne Orange, which is centered around the historic Orange Plaza and is considered the heart of the City of Orange. Additionally, it is only steps away from Yorba Middle School, Cambridge Elementary, and Orange High. Nearby amenities include local restaurants, grocery stores, banks, and gas stations, along with six (6) nearby bus routes for your convenience. 

Available for move-in AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!

Contact Dusty For More Info & Showings 562-270-3060

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 N Waverly Street have any available units?
880 N Waverly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 N Waverly Street have?
Some of 880 N Waverly Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 N Waverly Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 N Waverly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 N Waverly Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 N Waverly Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 880 N Waverly Street offer parking?
Yes, 880 N Waverly Street offers parking.
Does 880 N Waverly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 N Waverly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 N Waverly Street have a pool?
No, 880 N Waverly Street does not have a pool.
Does 880 N Waverly Street have accessible units?
No, 880 N Waverly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 N Waverly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 880 N Waverly Street has units with dishwashers.
