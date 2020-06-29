880 N Waverly Street

Amenities

Welcome To Waverly. A beautiful home in an amazing neighboorhood in the city of Orange. This home features so much natural light as you walk through the spacious living room which is complemented with a large skylight and fireplace.



• Spacious Dining Room and Family Room

• Tiled Floors throughout the Home, including Bedrooms

• Master Bedroom has a Walk-In Closet, En Suite Bathroom, and Private Entrance to Back Yard

• Large Granite countertop in Kitchen

• Built-In Gas Stove Range and Oven

• Garbage Disposal

• Dishwasher

• Washer/Dryer Hook-Up

• Central Heat

• Concrete flooring in Backyard

• Gazebo installed in Backyard

• Large Front Yard and Back Yard

• Attached 2-Car Garage Space with Built-In Cabinets

• Plenty of On-Street Parking



This is a great and convenient location! It is just minutes away from Chapman University, Chapman University School of Law, and Old Towne Orange, which is centered around the historic Orange Plaza and is considered the heart of the City of Orange. Additionally, it is only steps away from Yorba Middle School, Cambridge Elementary, and Orange High. Nearby amenities include local restaurants, grocery stores, banks, and gas stations, along with six (6) nearby bus routes for your convenience.



Available for move-in AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!



Contact Dusty For More Info & Showings 562-270-3060