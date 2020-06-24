All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

8450 Kendra Loop

8450 E Kendra Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8450 E Kendra Loop, Orange, CA 92867
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
8450 Kendra Loop Available 09/01/19 Executive Living at an Affordable Price! - Located in the exclusive gated community of Tremont in the highly sought after Serrano Heights area, this beautiful, spacious, and upgraded home is almost like new! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with approximately 1659 sf of living space, direct-access 2 car garage, gorgeous engineered wood flooring, porcelain tile, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, upgraded bathrooms, bright and open floor plan, walk-in closet, mountain views and so much more! Nobody above or below!
The Tremont Community has loads of amenities and is adjacent to Anaheim Hills Elementary School, and Fred Barrera Park and playground! Hurry before this one is gone!

Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking

Rent: $3000
Deposit: $ 3300
Processing Fee: $50.00

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.

(RLNE4727090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8450 Kendra Loop have any available units?
8450 Kendra Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8450 Kendra Loop have?
Some of 8450 Kendra Loop's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8450 Kendra Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8450 Kendra Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8450 Kendra Loop pet-friendly?
No, 8450 Kendra Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8450 Kendra Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8450 Kendra Loop offers parking.
Does 8450 Kendra Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8450 Kendra Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8450 Kendra Loop have a pool?
No, 8450 Kendra Loop does not have a pool.
Does 8450 Kendra Loop have accessible units?
No, 8450 Kendra Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8450 Kendra Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 8450 Kendra Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
