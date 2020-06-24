Amenities

8450 Kendra Loop Available 09/01/19 Executive Living at an Affordable Price! - Located in the exclusive gated community of Tremont in the highly sought after Serrano Heights area, this beautiful, spacious, and upgraded home is almost like new! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths with approximately 1659 sf of living space, direct-access 2 car garage, gorgeous engineered wood flooring, porcelain tile, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, upgraded bathrooms, bright and open floor plan, walk-in closet, mountain views and so much more! Nobody above or below!

The Tremont Community has loads of amenities and is adjacent to Anaheim Hills Elementary School, and Fred Barrera Park and playground! Hurry before this one is gone!



Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking



Rent: $3000

Deposit: $ 3300

Processing Fee: $50.00



Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property.



