8446 E DEERSHIRE Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8446 E DEERSHIRE Court

8446 East Deershire Court · No Longer Available
Location

8446 East Deershire Court, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
garage
Fantastic Santiago Hills home located in the sought after community of the Enclave and situated on a premium cul-de-sac. Surrounded by 2 regional parks and walking distance to award winning Chapman Hills Elementary. Enjoy the tree lined walking trails which lead to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, fitness studios and more. This versatile floor plan offers 4 spacious bedrooms, convenient laundry room upper level laundry room, and an abundance of storage. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, built-in island with wine refrigerator, walk-in pantry and is open to large family room with fireplace. Luxurious master suite with walk-in-closet, dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Spacious secondary rooms share an oversized bathroom with full tub and glass shower enclosure. Low maintenance back yard plus an attached 2 car garage with built-in cabinetry. Close to toll roads, freeways, airport, golf courses, beaches, shopping, entertainment and more. See why this great community has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court have any available units?
8446 E DEERSHIRE Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court have?
Some of 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court currently offering any rent specials?
8446 E DEERSHIRE Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court pet-friendly?
No, 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court offer parking?
Yes, 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court offers parking.
Does 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court have a pool?
No, 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court does not have a pool.
Does 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court have accessible units?
No, 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8446 E DEERSHIRE Court has units with dishwashers.
