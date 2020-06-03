8446 E DEERSHIRE Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar gym on-site laundry garage

Fantastic Santiago Hills home located in the sought after community of the Enclave and situated on a premium cul-de-sac. Surrounded by 2 regional parks and walking distance to award winning Chapman Hills Elementary. Enjoy the tree lined walking trails which lead to grocery stores, coffee shops, restaurants, fitness studios and more. This versatile floor plan offers 4 spacious bedrooms, convenient laundry room upper level laundry room, and an abundance of storage. Gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, built-in island with wine refrigerator, walk-in pantry and is open to large family room with fireplace. Luxurious master suite with walk-in-closet, dual vanity sinks, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Spacious secondary rooms share an oversized bathroom with full tub and glass shower enclosure. Low maintenance back yard plus an attached 2 car garage with built-in cabinetry. Close to toll roads, freeways, airport, golf courses, beaches, shopping, entertainment and more. See why this great community has it all!