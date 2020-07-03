All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

8410 Kendra Loop

8410 E Kendra Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8410 E Kendra Loop, Orange, CA 92867
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great opportunity to lease and live in the Tremont Community of Serrano Heights, in this sought after cozy courtyard, inside location with a quiet serine setting. This well appointed, nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with open floor plan, living room fireplace, out door porch area, the inside of the home is light and bright with many upgrades you'll appreciate; enjoy fresh water from the reverse osmosis water system and water softener service provided with the home, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a cooks island suitable for seating. The home has plantation shutters throughout, recessed lighting, upstairs laundry room, ample closet space, including a walk in master closet, an over-sized 2 car garage with direct home access. Inside a gated community, surrounded by hiking and biking trails, close to great community schools, equestrian center, Anaheim Hills Golf Course, shopping and local freeways (55,91 and toll roads).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8410 Kendra Loop have any available units?
8410 Kendra Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8410 Kendra Loop have?
Some of 8410 Kendra Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8410 Kendra Loop currently offering any rent specials?
8410 Kendra Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8410 Kendra Loop pet-friendly?
No, 8410 Kendra Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8410 Kendra Loop offer parking?
Yes, 8410 Kendra Loop offers parking.
Does 8410 Kendra Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8410 Kendra Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8410 Kendra Loop have a pool?
No, 8410 Kendra Loop does not have a pool.
Does 8410 Kendra Loop have accessible units?
No, 8410 Kendra Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 8410 Kendra Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 8410 Kendra Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
