8410 Kendra Loop

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Great opportunity to lease and live in the Tremont Community of Serrano Heights, in this sought after cozy courtyard, inside location with a quiet serine setting. This well appointed, nicely maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, with open floor plan, living room fireplace, out door porch area, the inside of the home is light and bright with many upgrades you'll appreciate; enjoy fresh water from the reverse osmosis water system and water softener service provided with the home, the kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a cooks island suitable for seating. The home has plantation shutters throughout, recessed lighting, upstairs laundry room, ample closet space, including a walk in master closet, an over-sized 2 car garage with direct home access. Inside a gated community, surrounded by hiking and biking trails, close to great community schools, equestrian center, Anaheim Hills Golf Course, shopping and local freeways (55,91 and toll roads).