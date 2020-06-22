8401 E Kendra

Amenities

Fantastic property located in the beautiful gated community of Tremont in the Serrano Heights area of Orange. This beautiful upgraded tri-level townhome is the largest original model home in the community. This sought after end unit has and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Upgraded open kitchen with over sized island and spacious cabinetry with like new stainless steel appliances that opens to an elegant den area adjacent to kitchen. Airy dining area open to both living room and den, with dual cozy fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has crown molding and ensuite bathroom; with shower and large tub. Master walk in closet has spacious built ins. Designer paint and custom window coverings in each room. Travertine flooring on lower levels. Upstairs laundry room with lots of storage. Gorgeous views of wilderness from bedrooms. Attached 2 car oversized garage with epoxy floors. Adjacent to award winning Anaheim Hills Elementary School and beautiful hiking trails, as well as park and playground. Beautiful area near wilderness and wildlife to experience and enjoy!