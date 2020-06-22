All apartments in Orange
8401 E Kendra
Last updated June 16 2019 at 1:59 PM

8401 E Kendra

8401 E Kendra Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8401 E Kendra Loop, Orange, CA 92867
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Fantastic property located in the beautiful gated community of Tremont in the Serrano Heights area of Orange. This beautiful upgraded tri-level townhome is the largest original model home in the community. This sought after end unit has and open floor plan with 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 1/2 bathrooms. Upgraded open kitchen with over sized island and spacious cabinetry with like new stainless steel appliances that opens to an elegant den area adjacent to kitchen. Airy dining area open to both living room and den, with dual cozy fireplace. All bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has crown molding and ensuite bathroom; with shower and large tub. Master walk in closet has spacious built ins. Designer paint and custom window coverings in each room. Travertine flooring on lower levels. Upstairs laundry room with lots of storage. Gorgeous views of wilderness from bedrooms. Attached 2 car oversized garage with epoxy floors. Adjacent to award winning Anaheim Hills Elementary School and beautiful hiking trails, as well as park and playground. Beautiful area near wilderness and wildlife to experience and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 E Kendra have any available units?
8401 E Kendra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8401 E Kendra have?
Some of 8401 E Kendra's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 E Kendra currently offering any rent specials?
8401 E Kendra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 E Kendra pet-friendly?
No, 8401 E Kendra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8401 E Kendra offer parking?
Yes, 8401 E Kendra offers parking.
Does 8401 E Kendra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 E Kendra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 E Kendra have a pool?
No, 8401 E Kendra does not have a pool.
Does 8401 E Kendra have accessible units?
No, 8401 E Kendra does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 E Kendra have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 E Kendra does not have units with dishwashers.
